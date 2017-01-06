Show More Results

The first Hyperloop test is now just months away

We sat down with the people hoping to change transport forever.

Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
30m ago in Transportation
    2016 was a big year for Hyperloop One as the company inched ever closer to proving its near-supersonic travel tubes work. At the same time, the business tweaked its plans, intending to become more of a platform and less of a train company. As 2017 approaches, it's readying its a three-kilometer test track in North Las Vegas and pushing forward with its Global Challenge. To tell us the state of the company and what innovations we can expect, Co-founder Josh Giegel, CEO Rob Lloyd and Global ops chief Nick Earle joined us on the Engadget stage.

