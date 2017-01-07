Homeland Security classifies election infrastructure as critical

It took a couple of months for DHS to come up with an official stance, since some states were opposed to it. They were (and still are) worried that it could lead to increased federal regulation and oversight. Georgia Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, one of its biggest critics, called the action "a federal overreach into a sphere constitutionally reserved for the states."

The classification would allow the government to offer more federal help to state and local governments that need it. Plus, it would require DHS' secretary to conduct security checks for emerging and imminent threats. It gives Homeland Security the power to withhold information from the public to prevent information about vulnerabilities from leaking to the wrong people. If the Obama administration's international cyber rule proposal passes, it would create an additional layer of security, as well. Its addition to the rule list would forbid countries from conducting online activities targeting others' critical infrastructure.