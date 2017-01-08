Watch Hulu's first trailer for its take on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Ever since Hulu announced that it was adapting The Handmaid's Tale, it's been hard not to wonder: would it adequately capture the bleakness of Margaret Atwood's dystopian classic, or do justice to the movie? You now have an inkling of how well it'll work. Hulu has posted its first trailer for its Handmaid's Tale series, and... it's definitely not the feel-good hit of the year. The teaser shows Offred (Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss) grappling with the end of the United States and the rise of the Republic of Gilead, a harsh theocracy where women lose their rights and "handmaids" like Offred only serve as childbearers.