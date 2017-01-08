Watch Hulu's first trailer for its take on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Ever since Hulu announced that it was adapting The Handmaid's Tale, it's been hard not to wonder: would it adequately capture the bleakness of Margaret Atwood's dystopian classic, or do justice to the movie? You now have an inkling of how well it'll work. Hulu has posted its first trailer for its Handmaid's Tale series, and... it's definitely not the feel-good hit of the year. The teaser shows Offred (Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss) grappling with the end of the United States and the rise of the Republic of Gilead, a harsh theocracy where women lose their rights and "handmaids" like Offred only serve as childbearers.
From what Hulu is showing, the series will be promising when it arrives on April 26th. It's evocative, has a strong cast (other actors include Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski) and doesn't shy away from Atwood's approach to speculative fiction as social commentary. Let's just hope that the full program lives up to what's shown here.