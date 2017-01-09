The Stylophone Gen X-1 toy synth is an updated version of a classic

This new Stylophone remains an analog synth with controls for attack and decay alongside knobs that allow tweaks to filter and delay. There's also a LFO with both square and triangle settings and a pair of sub octaves. The Gen X-1 is still battery powered just like the original that debuted in 1968. What's more, that built-in speaker remains, as does the stylus you will need to start making noise. This new Stylophone has a 3.5mm jack as well if you need to connect the instrument to your other gear or a set of headphones.

As FACT notes, this isn't the first time the Stylophone has been revived. After Dubreq reopened in 2003, it released two instruments: the Stylophone X2 and Stylophone Beatbox. The company developed the first model back in the '60s and is currently lead by the original creator's son. Dubreq anticipates the Gen X-1 will launch in May for £60 (around $73, no word on US pricing yet). For now, you can get a taste of what the new synth can do in the teaser video down below.