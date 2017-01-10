Fitbit just bought another smartwatch startup

Unfortunately for Vector owners, Fitbit will be integrating Vector's hardware and software know-how into its own organization. That means that Vector, as a brand, will die off, and while its watches will remain operational, you can kiss any hope for software updates and new hardware goodbye.

It's the second low-power watch brand that Fitbit has purchased in recent months after rescuing Pebble at the end of 2016. The fact that Vector drew, uh, inspiration from Pebble means that the two teams will have plenty of common ground.

It's certainly not enough to assume that Fitbit is working on a low-power smartwatch in the vein of Pebble and Vector. But then it seems silly to spend all of that money on two very un-Fitbit like devices just to force them to tweak the underwhelming Blaze.