You can vote for emoji to replace the current Monopoly tokens

In 2013, Hasbro collected votes on Facebook for a new game token and the masses decided to replace the iconic iron with a cat. It also took fan feedback on which cities to feature in the "Here & Now" version of the game in 2015. Almost a year ago, the company debuted the "Ultimate Banking" edition of the board games, nixing paper money in favor of debit cards and an electronic card reader.

As far as the emoji go, wink face, Mr. Monopoly, thumbs up, smiley face, kissy face and crying with laughter are the options you have to choose from. You can also select a hashtag token or any one of dozens of other objects. I'm a bit partial to the T-Rex myself.