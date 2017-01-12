New DoE guidelines stand for scientific integrity over politics

At a time when scientific facts are frequently disputed for political reasons, the Department of Energy is updating its policy to ensure the "protection of scientific integrity." That quote comes from a Medium post by US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz that lays out why we need accurate, unbiased science and three points for the department's policy going forward:
-
Energy Department scientists are able to express their opinions.
-
Energy Department scientists must get the opportunity to review Department statements about their work.
-
Energy Department officials should not and will not ask scientists to tailor their work to particular conclusions.