Nintendo Switch online multiplayer won't be free

According to Kimishima, Nintendo Online Services will let players set play appointments, chat with friends and, of course, play games online. The interesting part, however, is he described all of that being done on a "smart device," not on the Nintendo Switch. The details of that aren't clear, unfortunately -- and neither is the service's monthly fee. There's a couple of silver linings, though: the service will be free until fall of 2017, and subscribers will get to download one free NES or SNES game per month -- some of which may be patched to have online multiplayer. Not bad, Nintendo. Maybe you'll figure this out after all.

