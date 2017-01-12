These companies are banking on your fear of radiation

If you live in the shadow of a nuclear power plant or on an estate that hosted a nuclear test, then it's reasonable to worry about radiation. I'm not looking to demean or trivialize the small subset of people who have legitimate concerns about what's in their locale. Same goes for Radon, a naturally-occuring ionizing radiation that can harm your health if your home is poorly ventilated. But in the US, residents of every state bar New Jersey can pick up an EPA-approved radon detector for $25 -- ten times less than the price of Dosime.

I haven't tested these products and can't comment as to their efficacy, but I have no reason to believe that they don't do the job that they're advertised to do. But that doesn't mean it's ethical to market them to the public, especially if the vast majority of them will never need to worry about radiation. It's the same laissez-faire attitude that enables companies to peddle nonsense about how smartphone signals cause cancer or deplete your sperm count.

Speaking of which, Franco-American outfit Spartan has created a pair of boxer briefs with silver woven into the fabric. The idea is to protect your genitals from the imagined horrors of the smartphone that sits in your pants pocket. After all, that device is pumping out harmful radiation that'll cook your sperm and give you all sorts of cancers. A single pair costs around $50 with shipping from France to the US, so you can imagine how well the company's creators sleep at night.

Let's be clear, your smartphone emits radio frequency (RF) radiation, a non-ionizing form of radiation that is also generated by microwaves and radio signals. The only time that you're likely to suffer any harm from RF is if you burn yourself on an overheated TV dinner. But Skimguard and MJoose would prefer it if you didn't know that, because they're selling phone cases designed to block phone radiation.

When asked why their product existed, Skimguard's Con Samios said that "there are people who are worried about radiation from their phones. I know for me, whenever I talk on my phone, it gets really hot. It can be worrying."