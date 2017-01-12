Twitter to stream PBS live coverage of Inauguration Day

When the time comes, you can access the stream at inauguration.twitter.com or on the PBS NewsHour page (@NewsHour). What's more, you will be able to watch even if you aren't logged in to a Twitter account. Coverage begins at 11AM ET next Friday and you can expect to see the inaugural address, parade and the arrival of the 45th President of the United States at the White House before the stream concludes at 5PM ET.