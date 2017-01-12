Twitter to stream PBS live coverage of Inauguration Day

Just like it did with the conventions, Presidential debates and election night, Twitter will livestream President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th. The social network is teaming up with PBS for six hours worth of coverage hosted by NewsHour managing editor Judy Woodruff. PBS will also have reporters stationed at the US Capitol and the National Mall in addition to a panel of guests to discuss all of the proceedings.
When the time comes, you can access the stream at inauguration.twitter.com or on the PBS NewsHour page (@NewsHour). What's more, you will be able to watch even if you aren't logged in to a Twitter account. Coverage begins at 11AM ET next Friday and you can expect to see the inaugural address, parade and the arrival of the 45th President of the United States at the White House before the stream concludes at 5PM ET.