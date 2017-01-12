US establishes a federal committee on automation

As you can see below, the members come from both public and private sectors, from universities, big automakers and ride-hailing services:

Co-Chair: Mary Barra- General Motors, Chairman and CEO

Co-Chair: Eric Garcetti- Mayor of Los Angeles, CA

Vice Chair: Dr. J. Chris Gerdes- Stanford University, Professor of Engineering

Gloria Boyland- FedEx, Corporate Vice President, Operations & Service Support

Robin Chase- Zipcar; Buzzcar; Veniam, Co-founder of Zipcar and Veniam

Douglas Chey- Hyperloop One, Senior Vice President of Systems Development

Henry Claypool- Community Living Policy Center, Policy Director

Mick Cornett- Mayor of Oklahoma City, OK

Mary "Missy" Cummings- Duke University, Director, Humans and Autonomy Lab, Pratt School of Engineering

Dean Garfield- Information Technology Industry Council, President and CEO

Mary Gustanski- Delphi Automotive, Vice President of Engineering & Program Management

Debbie Hersman- National Safety Council, President and CEO

Rachel Holt- Uber, Regional General Manager, United States and Canada

Lisa Jackson- Apple, Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives

Tim Kentley-Klay- Zoox, Co-founder and CEO

John Krafcik- Waymo, CEO

Gerry Murphy- Amazon, Senior Corporate Counsel, Aviation

Robert Reich- University of California, Berkeley, Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy, Richard and Rhoda Goldman School of Public Policy

Keller Rinaudo- Zipline International, CEO

Chris Spear- American Trucking Association (ATA), President and CEO

Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger- Safety Reliability Methods, Inc., Founder and CEO

Bryant Walker Smith- University of South Carolina, Assistant Professor, School of Law and (by courtesy) School of Engineering

Jack Weekes- State Farm Insurance, Operations Vice President, Innovation Team

Ed Wytkind- President, Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO

John Zimmer- Lyft, Co-founder and President

US Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said the committee "will work to advance life-saving innovations while boosting our economy and making our transportation network more fair, reliable, and efficient." They'll hold their first official meeting on January 16th, 2017, so we'll know soon enough if they decide on anything big from the get-go.