Nintendo will sell extra Switch accessories separately

You won't have to trawl eBay or get a whole new unit in case you lose one of Switch's tiny Joy-Cons or if your dog chews on its dock. Nintendo will sell extra accessories for the console separately -- it has even revealed how much each one would cost you. A single Joy-Con is $50, while a pair (in any color combination) will set you back $80. Too lazy to plug and unplug the dock into different TVs in your home? You can get an extra dock set, which includes an AC adapter and an HDMI cable, for $90. Sure, they're kind of expensive, but at least you can buy them, unlike the Wii U's GamePad.