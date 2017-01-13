Nothing immerses you in 'Resident Evil 7' like a 4D candle

4D experiences are typically only found in theme parks and fancy theaters, but soon you'll be able to trick your senses at home with the launch of the "official Resident Evil 4D candle." Yes, a candle. Created by Capcom and merchandise merchant Numskull, it's intended to make playing Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on PlayStation VR even more immersive by filling your den with the scent of the game's Baker House Mansion -- which, given it's an abandoned house, should probably smell like damp and old socks.
If you really want to commit to the role of evil hater Ethan Winters, the candle is now available to pre-order for $14/£10 and will be released parallel with the game's launch on January 24th. The candle, complete with metallic case, is said to have a burn time of roughly 25 hours, which should be long enough to beat the game amidst old house aroma. And if there's some smelly wax left over when you're done, probably best not to use it to complement a relaxing bath or light a romantic dinner, yeah?