Nothing immerses you in 'Resident Evil 7' like a 4D candle

If you really want to commit to the role of evil hater Ethan Winters, the candle is now available to pre-order for $14/£10 and will be released parallel with the game's launch on January 24th. The candle, complete with metallic case, is said to have a burn time of roughly 25 hours, which should be long enough to beat the game amidst old house aroma. And if there's some smelly wax left over when you're done, probably best not to use it to complement a relaxing bath or light a romantic dinner, yeah?