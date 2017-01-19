Tesla's Ludicrous Plus mode beats Faraday Future's 0-60 time

Although that's a teensy margin, it's worth noting that Faraday Future has been selectively choosing who takes the other lane in its hype videos and the FF 91 might have benefited from using a lighter setup that will gain some weight with the final production model. The Tesla, on the other hand, just got a speed boost by downloading an over-the-air update. Elon Musk also thinks Tesla can get that 0-60 time down even further to 2.34 seconds in a production model, while a race-ready version can reportedly hit 62 mph in just 2.1 seconds. Either way, it's doubtful we'll see a true head-to-head race for the title until Faraday Future finally starts production in 2018.