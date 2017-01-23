The White House's Spanish-language website is gone, for now

The Trump administration is working on getting the Spanish-language website back up and running, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said today during a White House press briefing.

"We are continuing to build out the website, both in the issue areas and then that area," Spicer said in response to a question about the Spanish-language site. "But we've got the IT folks working overtime right now to continue to get all of that up to speed. Trust me, it's just going to take a little bit more time, but we're working piece by piece to get that done."

The White House website is undergoing an overhaul as the Trump administration moves in. Some sections, including the page for LGBT issues and all references to climate change, disappeared on Friday and have yet to return. However, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the White House website was updated with Trump's plan to eliminate the Climate Action Plan and Waters of the US rule.

On Monday, Spicer also announced the addition of four "Skype seats" to daily White House briefings. These will ostensibly allow journalists who live outside of Washington, DC, to attend the briefings, though Spicer didn't mention which outlets will have access or how they'll be chosen.

We've reached out to the White House for clarification on the Spanish-language website and the new Skype seats, and we'll update our reports as we hear back.