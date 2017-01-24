'Superhot VR' is about to get much more challenging

Superhot VR is an immersive, intense take on an already fun game, but there's no question that it's short when you can run out of things to do in just a few hours. Never fear, though: the creators are preparing the Forever update, which promises a number of good reasons to keep coming back to the Oculus Touch shooter. You can try to beat your best scores in both the usual bullet time mode as well as real time, and face opponents with quicker reflexes. You'll also find a few challenges that ramp up the difficulty if the very act of dodging bullets isn't enough for you.