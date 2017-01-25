Bethesda's chilling 'Prey' reboot arrives on May 5th

Bethesda's creepy Prey reboot has a release date: May 5th, 2017. It's a divisive game, throwing out the work that Human Head Studios did on the now cancelled Prey 2. In its place, Arkane Studios has developed a chilling sci-fi horror game set on a 60s-inspired spaceship. You play as Morgan Yu, a human researcher living on board the Talos 1. Of course, everything turns sour, and you're soon left fighting for your life against an alien race called the Typhon. Thankfully, some strange experiments have left Yu with a collection of devastating and constantly evolving powers. Game on.
To mark the new release date, Bethesda has put out a fresh gameplay trailer. It's a slick video showcasing the black, smokey Typhon monsters and Yu's expansive combat abilities. You get a sense of the space station too, which feels like a successor to Bioshock's Rapture. There's a hint of Dead Space to the plot as well, with one character proclaiming: "If just one of those creatures gets back to Earth, we're lost." Sound familiar? Despite its obvious inspirations, Prey is shaping up to be one of our most anticipated games this Spring. It'll be out on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.