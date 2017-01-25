Bethesda's chilling 'Prey' reboot arrives on May 5th

To mark the new release date, Bethesda has put out a fresh gameplay trailer. It's a slick video showcasing the black, smokey Typhon monsters and Yu's expansive combat abilities. You get a sense of the space station too, which feels like a successor to Bioshock's Rapture. There's a hint of Dead Space to the plot as well, with one character proclaiming: "If just one of those creatures gets back to Earth, we're lost." Sound familiar? Despite its obvious inspirations, Prey is shaping up to be one of our most anticipated games this Spring. It'll be out on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.