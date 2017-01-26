Facebook upgrades Privacy Basics with more guides

If you click on "How do I choose who can see photos and other things I post on Facebook?" in the section, for instance, it'll show you step-by-step instructions -- complete with screenshots. Other entries will show you how to secure your account, block and unfriend unsavory elements, so on and so forth. In all, the feature now has 32 guides available in 44 languages.

A spokesperson told VentureBeat that the company made the feature more mobile friendly "so people can access it whenever they need." He added that users will now see prompts pop up, as well, depending on what they're doing. "For example, if you make a post to a 'public' audience, you may receive a prompt to visit Privacy Basics so that you know what your audience options are."

Facebook says it made these improvements as part of Data Privacy Day, which is held every year on January 28th. In addition to giving Basics a makeover, the social network also wants you to take a Privacy Checkup, check your post settings and switch on log-in approvals.