NVIDIA updates older Shield TVs for HDR streaming

Remember when we told you the old NVIDIA Shield TV would be getting the new units smarts via firmware update? It's rolling out now as part of an over-the-air patch, TechCrunch has noticed. That means 4K HDR streaming from Netflix and Amazon Prime, and GeForce Now game streaming. Of course, to take advantage of the latter, you'll need to pony up for a new game controller. But hey, $60 is a lot cheaper than $200 for the new streaming device itself. Or, maybe skip that altogether considering how much the service costs -- $25 for 10 hours of GTX 1080-class play.