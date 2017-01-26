British astronaut Tim Peake will return to the ISS

Tim Peake's adventures in space are far from over. At the Science Museum in London, the British astronaut announced this morning that he'll be returning to the International Space Station (ISS). There, like before, he'll be tasked with conducting new scientific research. Peake will be working with the European Space Agency (ESA), the same organisation that handled his original training and Prinicipia mission. The timing of his trip is unclear, however -- the UK government has merely said it will be "confirmed by the ESA in line with normal mission selection protocol." NASA currently has four ISS-bound launches in its diary, ending in October.