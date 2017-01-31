Exploring what made the 'Doom' and 'Titanfall 2' campaigns tick

As per usual, the video is rife with insight into each respective game's design decisions. Doom, for example, not only encourages players get up close and personal with the many demons they'll face on Mars, it encourages them to do so by offering precious health packs they wouldn't get otherwise.

For Titanfall 2, Brown calls out how [spoiler] is used to ratchet up the tension when wall-running, shooting dinosaur-like creatures and an army of soldiers -- sometimes all three simultaneously. And once that sequence is done, the [spoiler] is thrown out and never seen again.

That's not to say either game is perfect.

Doom's combat loop can get repetitive after a bit, and Titanfall 2 doesn't actively force you into playing with the tools you're given. Meaning, it can easily turn into a typical shooter where rather than sliding around, using a jetpack and [spoiler] you're just crouching and taking potshots at enemies from behind a bit of cover. You know, stuff you'd typically do in Battlefield, Call of Duty or Random Military Shooter 2017.

If you loved either game's campaign mode but couldn't put your finger on what made it special, maybe giving the video embedded below a spin will help solve the mystery.