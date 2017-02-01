Nintendo plans to release two-to-three mobile games each year

This announcement comes a day after Nintendo announced it was cutting its full-year operating profit forecast by a third. With Super Mario Run amassing over 79 million downloads and the Android version still yet to launch, the news should help encourage investors after the undoubtedly disappointing new financial forecast.

While Super Mario Run was a 'free-to-start' game, Fire Emblem Heroes marks the company's first true move to the more profitable free-to-play business model. With the company still clearly testing the waters when it comes to mobile, Nintendo is sure to be watching Heroes' performance carefully when deciding how to monetize future mobile titles.

Even though regular mobile releases are now confirmed, Nintendo is still yet to reveal which other franchises it will bring to mobile. Personally, we'd love to see a Warioware-style mini-game collection hit smartphones. Can you imagine how perfect a Donkey Konga pocket tap-a-thon would be? Make our dreams come true, Nintendo.