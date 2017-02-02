Uber CEO Travis Kalanick leaves Trump's advisory council

On Saturday evening, the company turned off surge pricing during a protest and taxi strike at JFK of Trump's immigration ban, which, combined with Kalanick's presence on the council, became perceived as a move against the strike/protest. The company claims it was not, however, the protest continued with people deleting their apps and accounts, despite the creation of a legal defense fund for affected drivers that would also pay them even if they're unable to work.

While announcing the fund, Kalanick expressed his disapproval of the ban, and also went out of his way to mention other business execs on the councel, like Tesla's Elon Musk, GM CEO Mary Barra and Disney CEO Bob Iger. The next day, he tweeted his plan to "use my position on Pres economic council to stand up for what's right," but now that has changed.