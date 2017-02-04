Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show will tout 'hundreds' of drones

One thing's for sure: those will be the only drones you'll see flying anywhere near the field. The FAA has established a "No Drone Zone" in a 34.5-mile radius around NRG Stadium. That's not at all shocking given the FAA's aversion to seeing drones near sporting events, but it also means that Gaga is getting a big exception. Clearly, you get to fudge the rules a bit when you've sold millions of albums.

And you might even know what to expect besides Ms. Germanotta's flair for dramatic, socially conscious singing. Remember how Intel recently unveiled a drone built just for complicated light shows like this? There's no guarantee that you'll see those exact bots, but they're the most likely candidates. Whoever's behind the tech, let's just hope they've accounted for the mountains of wireless traffic at the game -- falling drones could make the performance a little too memorable.