The HoloLens version of 'Portal' jumps right into the real world

While the HoloLens-wearing test subjects unfortunately (fortunately?) can't step through the portals themselves, an AR Weighted Companion Cube behaves just as it would in the game -- even tumbling down stairs and bouncing off of other real-world objects as it knocks over a rendered sentry gun. As Kenny told The Next Web, getting the basic game mechanics working on the HoloLens was a seemingly simple matter of re-building the game inside the developer-friendly Unity engine. All we need now is for someone to tie the VR and AR versions together into one incredibly confusing shared reality.