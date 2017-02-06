Louisville turns your smart lights red when air quality suffers

The IFTTT partnership is part of Louisville Metro's Smart City efforts, which hopes to make more data and services freely available to residents. "We're focused on bringing data and technology to citizens where they live, making it intuitive, accessible, inclusive and equitable," the city's chief of innovation Grace Simrall said in a statement. While the program is launching with only the air quality data for now, the city plans to roll out additional feeds of municipal data on the Smart Louisville channel soon. And, of course, residents don't need an entire smart home setup to take advantage of the partnership -- there are also options to send air quality alerts via text message or even download a log file to Google Drive.