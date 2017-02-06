Korean watchdog backs Samsung's findings on faulty Note 7 batteries

Although Samsung has already revealed what caused its Note 7 smartphones to catch fire, an independent government firm is now confirming the tech giant's findings. The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, which analyzes and enforces product safety, corroborated that Samsung's flagship device burst into flames because of two distinct battery flaws. One overheating issue was a result of small external casings putting too much pressure on the batteries, while the other happened due to the lack of insulation tape around the battery's structure.