UK electric car sales reach a record high

The interest in electric vehicles is growing. Most manufacturers are developing 'green' cars now, which is giving British customers more options to choose from. The number of electric chargers is also increasing -- following Tesla and Ecotricity, Shell has announced plans to launch a small charging network in the UK. That should help solve the long-standing 'chicken and the egg' problem. To persuade people to buy cars, you need more chargers. But to justify new chargers, you need more people buying cars. Thankfully, the situation is improving on both sides. Fingers crossed a certain Tesla accelerates the process later this year.