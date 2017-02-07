'Adr1ft' developer joins a VR startup, leaves old studio behind

If you were hoping for a sequel to Adr1ft, the game about a zero-gravity escape from a destroyed space station high above Earth, you might want to place those expectations elsewhere. Head of Three One Zero and lead developer Adam Orth (above) says that his old studio had "run its course," in an interview with VentureBeat. Now? He's working with VR startup First Contact (ROM Extraction) where the team is "advancing the medium [VR] with every single thing they make." While console versions never saw VR support, Adr1ft was available on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets.