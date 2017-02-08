Adidas thinks Tesla's old Model 3 logo is a little too familiar

Would you confuse the Tesla Model 3's three-bar logo with Adidas' signature stripes? No? Don't tell that to Adidas. The apparel giant has filed a challenge to prevent Tesla from registering the Model 3's logo as a trademark. It's similar enough to Adidas' stripes that it's "likely to cause confusion" and suggest the two brands are connected, according to the filing. It's a tenuous claim -- we're pretty sure people know that shoes and electric cars are different things. However, it may not be as much of an issue given Tesla's recent actions.