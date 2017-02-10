Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump livestream shut down for 'public safety'

He Will Not Divide Us had one camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image, located in Queens, New York, which was streaming live to its website 24/7. While that may seem harmless, Shia LaBeouf was arrested there last month after a confrontation with a 25-year-old man who was likely a Trump supporter. If you try watching the livestream now, you'll see the following message: "The Museum has Abandoned Us."

"The Museum of the Moving Image abandoned the project," reads an update on the He Will Not Divide Us site. "The artists, however, have not."