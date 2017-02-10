How an AI took down four world-class poker pros

The four of them had spent the last 20 days playing 120,000 hands of heads-up, no-limit Texas Hold'em against an artificial intelligence called Libratus created by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University. At stake: a total pot of $200,000 and, on some level, the pride of the human race. A similar scene had unfolded two years prior when Les, Kim and two other players decisively laid the smackdown on another AI called Claudico. The players hoped to put on a repeat performance, finish up the event on January 30th, and ride the rush of endorphins until they got home and resumed their usual games of online poker.

The fight wasn't even close. All told, Libratus won by a more than 1.7 million (virtual) dollars, and just like that, the second Brains vs. AI competition came to a close. To understand what these players were up against and what makes Libratus work, let's go back to a time before all hope of victory was lost.

Men versus machine

For the four men playing against Libratus, victory didn't always seem impossible. The AI was in the lead from the get-go, building an impressive streak of wins for the first three days. Then came the counter-attack. Day four saw the gap narrow by $40,000, and a string of successes on day six brought the humans to within $50,000 of the lead.

Jason Les and Daniel McAulay in the final stretch of the competition.

"In the start here, we lost the first day," Les explained. "Whatever -- not a big deal. And then we were losing, but then we fought back up to nearly equal. We were feeling really confident! We know how to play, we're going to be able to win."

On the night after the sixth day of competition, the humans did what they did every other night: sift through the Libratus hand data provided to them by CMU in hopes of devising a winning strategy. With spirits high after a big day, they decided on a seemingly crazy strategy: three-betting on every hand that came along.

Three-betting, for the uninitiated, is poker slang for re-raising on a hand. When you decide to play a hand in a situation like this, paying the blinds is the first bet. If you're confident in your cards, you raise -- that's the second bet. Generally, when you re-raise -- the third bet -- you're pretty sure you've got the exchange in the bag. Based on their understanding of Libratus' play style, the humans thought they could knock if off balance by playing this aggressively for a while. It backfired.

"We applied this crazy strategy we would never do online," Kim explained. "Basically, we re-raised all of our hands. All of us went in, like, 'Let's just try this, let's go crazy.'"

"We had a reason to believe that specific size three-bet was going to work well against the AI," Les added. "We just fired off all day doing that."

Les and Kim concede that they just got unlucky too, but either way: Libratus was unfazed by their plan and started demolishing them. "It just kept improving every single day, and we started going backwards and backwards," Les said. In fairness, the humans weren't playing with their usual setups. The four competitors are almost exclusively online poker pros, and when duking it out at virtual tables at home, they always have their HUDs handy. These heads-up displays are filled with stats and probabilities that help online players make the best moves. Their absence here in Pittsburgh was noticeable.

"Without the HUD, without the numbers, you don't know if you're being paranoid or not," Daniel McAulay said, leaning back in his chair after winning a hand. "Is it folding less? We were never sure. We would always say the same thing to each other: 'Just play it out until we get home and we'd see the sample of hands and then we'll change the plan. But that cost us a lot of money. A lot of money."

Those losses would only continue to mount.