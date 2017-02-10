Mark Zuckerberg demos finger-tracking Oculus gloves

"We're working on new ways to bring your hands in virtual and augmented reality," said Zuckerberg. "Wearing these gloves, you can draw, type on a virtual keyboard, and even shoot webs like Spider Man. That's what I'm doing here."

As TechCrunch points out, the gloves appear to be equipped with trackers on the fingers that are scanned by OptiTrack Prime 17W motion capture cameras. For a commercial product with a similar system, Oculus would have to develop its own cameras, since the 17W currently runs about $3,500 per unit.

The tech resembles the Pebbles Interfaces system that Oculus purchased in 2015. There are other ways to do finger tracking, though -- Microsoft's Kinect can track your hands with just a single camera, for instance, and the Dexmo gloves do it via mechanical means. Developing reliable, easy-to-use gloves will be a big step in VR, opening up gaming, entertainment and other applications.

The Oculus team is also looking at "advanced optics, eye tracking, mixed reality and new ways to map the human body," Zuckerberg said. The lab's aim is to shrink the size of the tech and "let you interact with the virtual world," he adds, giving you the true feeling that you're in another world.