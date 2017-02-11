Show More Results

Latest in Culture

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Drone Racing League lands a title sponsor for the 2017 season

The league promises bigger courses and faster drones this time around.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
42m ago in Transportation
Comments
250 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

It doesn't quite have the cachet of something like the Winston Cup (yet), but the Drone Racing League says its 2017 campaign will be called the Allianz World Championship Series. In another move cribbed from traditional motorsports, the drone pilots will have sponsors too. This season is airing on TV again with 12 hour long episodes that will come to ESPN/ESPN2. Those identical DRL Racer 2 drones will fly through 3D courses at more than 90mph, with the league promising bigger courses and faster drones this season. The action kicks off in June, but for now, there's a preview trailer to feast your eyes on.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file