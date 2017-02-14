T-Mobile's upgraded phone plan ditches the HD video day pass

Until T-Mobile improved its One plan this week, one of its biggest hassles was the HD video day pass. Even if you paid extra for unlimited HD, you had to enable a pass every time you wanted more than 480p streaming. Thankfully, that's now in the past -- T-Mobile tells Ars Technica that enabling HD will be a one-time affair from February 17th onward. So long as you remain on the same One plan, you won't have to worry about turning it on again for that upcoming Netflix session.
It's heartening news if you're a video buff, especially since it eliminates one more barrier to switching carriers. However, there's still a big question: if HD video is included and lasts forever, why not enable it by default? We've asked T-Mobile for comment, but logic would suggest that it still wants to keep the resolution low for customers that don't care much about video quality. The approach lets the carrier keep network congestion down without annoying videophiles who want to see every last detail.