T-Mobile's upgraded phone plan ditches the HD video day pass

Until T-Mobile improved its One plan this week, one of its biggest hassles was the HD video day pass. Even if you paid extra for unlimited HD, you had to enable a pass every time you wanted more than 480p streaming. Thankfully, that's now in the past -- T-Mobile tells Ars Technica that enabling HD will be a one-time affair from February 17th onward. So long as you remain on the same One plan, you won't have to worry about turning it on again for that upcoming Netflix session.