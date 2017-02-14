The Nokia 3310 will reportedly return this month

Otherwise, details are scarce. The Nokia 3310 is a technology icon, so reviving the brand makes sense. It's a name people recognise and will draw some attention to the broader Nokia name revival. HMD Global has already released a "dumb phone" called the Nokia 150, so a new-look 3310 wouldn't be new ground for the company. The back-to-basics handset cost just $26 and ran the Series 30+ software platform, rather than Android. Since then, however, the Finnish phone maker has also unveiled the Nokia 6, a proper smartphone running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Blass says the company will unveil two cheaper options, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. The Nokia 5 will go for €249 ($265) and reportedly feature a 5.2-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera. The Nokia 3, meanwhile, will be the company's new entry-level Android offering, and reportedly retail for €149 (roughly $158). We'll find out for sure later this month when the Engadget crew descends on the coastal Spanish city.