New Simon memory game looks like a cheap VR headset

Instead, Simon Optix makes you wave your hands in front of your face as the visor illuminates the area/color you need to pick. Built-in motion sensors track where your hands are and if you get to the specified located fast enough. Similar to the classic version, the movements become more complex as the game progresses and a buzzer will signal the disappointment when you make a wrong move.

If you have multiple Optix headsets, they can be paired together for a head-to-head or multiplayer setup. Each player will be given the same sequence and speed to see who can get the furthest. Don't get too close or you may end up slapping each other. If you want to give it a shot, Simon Optix is set to go on sale this fall for $25. Just remember to stock up on AA batteries before you nab one.