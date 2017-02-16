AT&T will offer unlimited data for all customers tomorrow

AT&T's plans are very similar to what T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint are already offering. That is, unlimited data customers will get full LTE speeds up to 22GB, after which AT&T will reserve the right to de-prioritize those customers' speeds in times of congestion. Verizon is doing that after 22GB, while T-Mobile de-prioritizes customers after 28GB.

From a cost perspective, AT&T says that four lines of unlimited data will cost $180 a month (plus any device payments you have on your account). AT&T's press release didn't say anything about if there would be any HD video or tethering restrictions, and there isn't any pricing info yet for plans with less than four lines. We'll have to check AT&T's site tomorrow to get all the details, but we've also reached out to the carrier and will update this post with anything else we learn.