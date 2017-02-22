Twitter tests custom profiles for customer service DMs

According to Twitter's research, 77 percent of people are more likely to recommend a brand when they experience a personalized customer service interaction on the website. Users are more likely to feel like they've reached a resolution for their issue, as well. In addition, since companies can use the feature to differentiate between a human and a bot, it also gives them an opportunity to conjure up chat bots with fun personalities.

Only T-Mobile has access to the feature for now. Twitter is accepting requests from interested parties, though, so we'll likely see more companies take advantage of what it can do in the future.