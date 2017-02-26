Google Assistant comes to recent Android phones

The initial rollout will focus on English-speaking users in the US. Australians and Canadians will be next in line for English support, while Germans will also get it in their native language. Other languages are due in the "coming year," Google says. And if you insist on getting Assistant with your next phone, you won't have to be too picky. LG's G6 is the first announced third-party phone to ship with Assistant, while other hardware partners will tout out-of-the-box support in short order.

