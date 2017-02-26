HP's Pro x2 hybrid comes with a Wacom pen, military specs

During a presentation for Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, HP said it wanted a hybrid laptop (with an emphasis on "laptop") that was portable, stable, pen- and keyboard-equipped, lightweight, connected and with a long battery life. It hit most of those goals with the Windows 10-equipped Pro x2 612 G2, which weighs just 2.65 pounds with a travel keyboard, lasts up to 11 hours and can be charged to 50 percent within a half hour.

Spec-wise, the top-end model comes with an Intel Core i7 (7Y75) CPU with Intel Graphics 615, a 1,920 x 1,280 screen, 8GB RAM, up to a 512GB (removable) M.2 SSD and LTE connectivity. That's not going to let you play Crysis easily, but it should do the job for business and graphics pro.

For sketching and taking notes, it has an active Wacom stylus and 165-degree kickstand that transforms it into an easel or presentation tool. At the same time, you can get it with a rugged case for field work and a number of accessories like a charging dock, travel hub with enhanced connectivity and scanning or mobile retail accessories. Workers in the field needn't worry (much) about breaking it, as it packs Gorilla Glass and a MIL-STD 810G rating for drops, dust, humidity, temperature changes and functional shock.

HP also considered the repairability of the device. It has a removable back cover for "in-field serviceability," a fanless design and, most interestingly, a removable M.2 SSD. The idea is that if it needs to go in for repairs, you can pop out the SSD and send it off without worrying about your data. However, the battery can't be removed and must be repaired or replaced under warranty.

The HP Pro x2 612 G2 is now available starting a $979, though HP hasn't yet said how much a higher-end Core i7 or i5 will cost (probably a lot more). The Rugged Case runs $49 and is also available now, while the Elite USB-C Dock is coming in March starting at $149. Considering its intended business market, those prices are surprisingly reasonable.

