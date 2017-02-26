Show More Results

Netflix wins an Oscar for documentary short 'The White Helmets'

The film follows volunteers of the Syrian Civil Defense Force.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
26m ago in Art
While we were expecting Amazon to score an Oscar first for Manchester by the Sea, Netflix ended up beating out that film with a Best Documentary (Short Subject) Oscar for The White Helmets. Directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, the film centers on a group of volunteer rescue workers for the Syrian Civil Defense Force, also known as "The White Helmets," who risk their lives to help civilians in that war-torn country. The group has saved more than 60,000 lives so far, and they've also been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. As you might have guessed, The White Helmets is available to watch on Netflix now.

