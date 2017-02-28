Show More Results

Image credit: Sky
Sky VR now available on Google Daydream headsets

Before, it was only available to Google Cardboard owners.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
Sky

Sky has slowly been adding virtual reality content to its Sky VR app, but those Star Wars and David Beckham specials have only been available to viewers with Google Cardboard. Fast forward almost five months and the broadcaster has finally done something about that, today confirming that it's adding support for Google's other VR platform, Daydream, to its apps. It means that if you own one of Google's Daydream View headsets or are keen to invest in one, you'll now have more local content available to stream.

