Samsung Galaxy S8 leak shows a huge display and not much else

We're less than a month away from getting our first official look at Samsung's upcoming flagship phone. Evleaks has something for those who can't wait till then, though: a clear computer render that shows a device that looks like the previous leaked images of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The phone in the photo has a wraparound display that takes up almost the whole front side and shows March 29th as the current date -- the same day Samsung is launching the S8 phones.