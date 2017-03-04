Ransomware hits Pennsylvania's Democratic state senators

Recently, ransomware attacks have struck everywhere from hospitals and universities to San Francisco's transit system. Last summer, the congressional IT desk warned representatives in Washington DC to be careful of potential ransomware and phishing threats, but the hacks on the DNC were unrelated.

In many cases, the payment demanded is only in the tens of thousands of dollars, and occasionally ransomware can be spammed without a specific target, but the affected computer systems are encrypted and inaccessible until the hackers release a key. If a network's data is backed up offsite, the target can occasionally circumvent the ransom altogether -- albeit with some increased security. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Democrats declined to say to NBC News whether that was possible in this case, or whether the attackers had revealed any motives.