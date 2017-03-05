Björk's VR exhibition is coming to Los Angeles

Björk kicked off the exhibition's tour last year in Sydney, Australia. In an announcement on Facebook at the time, she explained why she chose to adapt Vulnicura in VR. "I feel the chronological narrative of the album is ideal for the private circus virtual reality is," she wrote. "A theatre able to capture the emotional landscape of it."

Engadget had a chance review the VR music video for the song "Stonemilker" and came away disappointed. "[It] is neither as strange nor as harrowing as I'd hoped it would be," he wrote. "It was beautiful and intriguing, but it was also irreparably hindered by the inherent limitations of VR gear." If you want to check it out for yourself, it'll be at the Magic Box at The Reef in downtown Los Angeles from May 19-June 4, according to Fact.