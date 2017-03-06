Jay Z launches a venture capital firm to back startups

A VC firm by itself isn't anything novel. However, Jay Z clearly has a deep stake in the technology world. He owns Tidal, of course, but he also has investments (whether directly or through Roc) in Uber, Stance and other relevant startups. Arrive could help Jay Z shape the tech he likes in its earliest stages, rather than forcing him to wait until a company is more mature. This would also help him acquire the more promising companies before someone else can swoop in.