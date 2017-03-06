'League of Legends' creator wins $10 million in cheating lawsuit

Riot's claims mostly revolved around the belief that LeagueSharp's tools violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by circumventing League of Legends' anti-cheating mechanisms. However, the cheat provider doesn't appear to have done itself any favors through its behavior. It allegedly attacked Riot's servers, and even doxxed one of the developer's employees. LeagueSharp even formed a Peruvian shell company to hold its copyrights and (theoretically) avoid legal action.

This isn't going to prevent cheating in League by any means. When LeagueSharp was one of the bigger outfits offering cheats, though, this is a clear shot across the bow to others that would try to make a business out of unfair gameplay. Whatever gains LeagueSharp made (it reportedly earned hundreds of thousands of dollars per month) were likely wiped out in a heartbeat.