What's on TV: 'Ghost Recon,' 'Love,' 'The Americans'

This week's big game release is the latest entry in the Ghost Recon series. This time the adventuring is in an open world, but if you ask us, Wildlands loses some of the stealth and teamwork that made games like GRAW so great. We're also welcoming back FX's The Americans, and the second season of Love on Netflix. This week we also have the season finales of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Man Seeking Woman on FXX. Other options for gamers include NieR: Automata on PS4, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 on Xbox One / PC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).