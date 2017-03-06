What's on TV: 'Ghost Recon,' 'Love,' 'The Americans'

This week's big game release is the latest entry in the Ghost Recon series. This time the adventuring is in an open world, but if you ask us, Wildlands loses some of the stealth and teamwork that made games like GRAW so great. We're also welcoming back FX's The Americans, and the second season of Love on Netflix. This week we also have the season finales of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Man Seeking Woman on FXX. Other options for gamers include NieR: Automata on PS4, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 on Xbox One / PC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Pulse
- Jackie
- That 70s Show (Complete series)
- Super Bowl LI Champions
- 45 Years (Criterion)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Xbox One, PS4)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (Xbox One, PC)
- Lego Worlds (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- NieR: Automata (PS4)
- Unearthing Mars (PSVR)
- Loot Rascals (PS4, PC)
- Darknet (PSVR)
- Disc Jam (PS4 - free w/ PlayStation Plus)
- Verdun (Xbox One)
- 2Dark (PS4, Xbox One)
- Table Top Racing: World Tour (Xbox One)
- Clicker Heroes (Xbox One, PS4)
Monday
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- 24: Legacy, Fox, 8PM
- The Bachelor, ABC, 8PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8PM
- Shadowhunters (spring finale), Freeform, 8PM
- The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the silk Road Ensemble, HBO, 8PM
- The Breaks, VH1, 9PM
- Superior Donuts, CBS, 9PM
- The Bachelor, ABC, 9PM
- Cold Case Files, A&E, 9PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9PM
- APB, Fox, 9PM
- Chris Webber's Full Court Pranks, TruTV, 10PM
- Bates Motel, A&E, 10PM
- Taken, NBC, 10PM
- Humans, AMC, 10PM
Tuesday
- Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, Netflix, 3AM
- The Mindy Project, Hulu, 3AM
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- The Flash, CW, 8PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8PM
- The Game of Dating, TV One, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- The American Housewife, ABC, 8:30PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
- The Real O'Neals, ABC, 9:30PM
- The Americans (season premiere), FX, 10PM
- The Partner (series premiere), CNBC, 10PM
- People Icons (series premiere), ABC, 10PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10PM
- Stranded with a Million Dollars, MTV, 10PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Throwing Shade, TV Land, 10:30PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3AM
- Catfish, MTV, 8PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8PM
- Survivor (season premiere), CBS, 8PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 9PM
- The 100, CW, 9PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Star, Fox, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season finale), FXX, 10PM
- Designated Survivor (spring premiere), ABC, 10PM
- Chicago Justice, NBC, 10PM
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (season premiereO, CBS, 10PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
- Legion, FX, 10PM
- The Quad, BET, 10PM
- Suits, USA, 10PM
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Spike TV, 10PM
- Workaholics, Comedy Central, 10PM
- Man Seeking Woman (season finale), FXX, 10:30PM
- Jeff & Some Aliens, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Ripper Street (season premiere), BBC America, 11PM
Thursday
- Supernatural, CW, 8PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
- Powerless, NBC, 8:30PM
- Riverdale, CW, 9PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
- Kicking & Screaming (series premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Mom, CBS, 9PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
- The Catch (season premiere), ABC, 10PM
- The Blacklist: Redemption, NBC, 10PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 10PM
- Baskets, FX, 10PM
- Colony, USA, 10PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
- Portlandia (season finale), IFC, 10PM
- Nirvanna the Band the Show, Viceland, 10PM
- Training Day, CBS, 10PM
- Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
Friday
- Hand of God (S2), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Burning Sands, Netflix, 3AM
- One More Time (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Buddy Thunderstruck (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Love (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- The Vampire Diaries (series finale), CW, 9PM
- Grimm, NBC, 8PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8PM
- Shark Tank, ABC, 8PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
- Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
- Vice, HBO, 11PM
Saturday
- The Wrong Student, Lifetime, 8PM
- The 2017 Kids Choice Awards
- Ransom, CBS, 8PM
- Planet Earth II: Deserts, BBC America, 9PM
- Samurai Jack (season premiere), Cartoon Network, 11PM
- Saturday Night Live: Scarlett Johansson / Lorde, NBC, 11:30PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3AM
- Top Gear (season premiere), BBC America, 8PM
- Once Upon a Time, ABC, 8PM
- The Missing, Starz, 8PM
- Making History, Fox, 8:30PM
- Time After Time, ABC 9PM
- Big Little Lies, HBO, 9PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
- Black Sails, Starz, 9PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
- American Crime (season premiere), ABC, 10PM
- Feud: Bette and Joan , FX, 10PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10PM
- Billions, Showtime, 10PM
- Trapped, Viceland, 10PM
- Girls, HBO, 10PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10PM
- Crashing, HBO, 10:30PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM