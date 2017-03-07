Engadget giveaway: Win a Marantz receiver courtesy of Auro Technologies!

You may have updated your set to 4K HDR to dazzle your eyes, but don't let your ears miss out on the all the fun. Auro Technologies offers an extremely immersive theater experience with its Auro-3D audio standard. Using a capable 9.1 or 10.1 speaker configuration, you can enjoy realistic three-dimensional sound created through "height layers" and acoustic reflection. The audio experience simulates the sense of location being dictated by the onscreen action. This week Auro Technologies has provided us with a Marantz 9.2 channel receiver that supports Auro-3D for one incredibly lucky reader this week. This top-of-the-line gear ticks all the right boxes for a future-proof setup including HEOS streaming, WiFi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, a 4K full-rate pass-through, HDR and HDCP 2.2 support. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this stellar home theater setup courtesy of Auro Technologies and its Auro-3D software.